State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,730 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

