State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,860 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.