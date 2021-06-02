State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,530 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of FOX worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

