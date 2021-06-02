State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,500 shares of company stock worth $23,144,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

