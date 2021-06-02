State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,320 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

NYSE:WSM opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.