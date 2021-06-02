State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,560 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

