State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,790 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Shares of CPT opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

