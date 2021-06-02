State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,830 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL opened at $332.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.62.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

