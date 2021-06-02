State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,910 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

