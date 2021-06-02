State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 67,044 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,044 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

