State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,760 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

