State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 71,152 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.52 and a beta of 1.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

