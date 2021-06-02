State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,490 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

