State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,570 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,552. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

