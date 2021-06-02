State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $94,891,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 769,400 shares of company stock worth $33,721,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

