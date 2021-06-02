State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 104,224 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 104,224 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

