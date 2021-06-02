State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 389,834 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,834 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

