State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

KIM stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

