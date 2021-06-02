State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 283,914 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283,914 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.19% of Tapestry worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 315.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

TPR stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

