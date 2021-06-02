State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 59,409 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,409 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $213.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.31. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,000 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

