State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 212.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $27,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

