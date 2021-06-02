State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 288.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,539 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

