State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $19.84 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.80. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.