State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

