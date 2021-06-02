State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $28.58 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 287,959 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

