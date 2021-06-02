State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE EMN opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.