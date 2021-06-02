State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.