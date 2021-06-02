State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

CCI opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $191.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

