State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8,296.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $76.82.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.