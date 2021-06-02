State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,361.13 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $964.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,434.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

