State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

