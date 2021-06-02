State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 12,638 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.18% of Wynn Resorts worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $111,574,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.