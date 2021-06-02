State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 158,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

