State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,826 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 152,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

