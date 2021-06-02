State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 70,222 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.36% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,009,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.88. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

