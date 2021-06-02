State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,807 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $394.22 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.