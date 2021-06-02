State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $469.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 625.56, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

