State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

