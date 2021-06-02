StaysBASE (SBS) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. StaysBASE has a market cap of $93,162.23 and approximately $870.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00283345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01224909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.57 or 0.99881988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032756 BTC.

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

