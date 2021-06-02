SteepCoin (STEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,038.09

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 112.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $136,038.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.01159896 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.