Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLJF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.63. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

