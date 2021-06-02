Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 481,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 407,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Stem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STMH)

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

