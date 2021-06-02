Stephens Begins Coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $$27.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

