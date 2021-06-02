Stephens Begins Coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $$27.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
