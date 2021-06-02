Stephens Initiates Coverage on South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK)

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SABK remained flat at $$14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

