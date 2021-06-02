Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Stericycle worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

