Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells $699,400.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 135.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

