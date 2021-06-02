Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,042 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the typical volume of 319 put options.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,624. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

