Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

