STRAKS Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $75,105.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.15 or 0.07215938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $692.78 or 0.01845945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00495830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00181705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00783728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00482649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00435088 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

