Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $131.10

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Strong has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $1.09 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $131.10 or 0.00350740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

